The release of the 17 individuals comes after weeks of intense negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, culminating in a truce

17 Thai hostages who were kidnapped and held for weeks in the Gaza Strip by Hamas are set to return to Thailand tomorrow, according to official sources.

The hostages, who experienced harrowing weeks in captivity, will touch down in the capital, Bangkok.

Thailand's foreign ministry has confirmed that, despite the challenging circumstances, roughly 13 Thais remain among the hostages taken during last month's cross-border raid into Israel.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Israel FM Cohen meets Thai, Philippine citizens freed from Hamas's captivity.

Ten of the group were initially released on Friday, with the remaining seven freed by Hamas in the days that followed.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara flew to Israel earlier this week to meet with the freed hostages. The group has been recuperating at a hospital in Israel, and the minister will accompany them back to Thailand.

Notably, two additional Thai hostages were released late Tuesday, but they will remain in the hospital in Israel for the time being before returning later.