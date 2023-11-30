Nir Oz missing resident Aviv Atzili confirmed dead

His wife, Liat Beinin Atzili, was released from Hamas captivity last night

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the tragic fate of Aviv Atzili, 49, who had been listed as missing since the October 7 massacres.

Aviv Atzili was presumed captive, and it is now confirmed that he lost his life during the Hamas-led onslaught last month.

He is survived by his wife, Liat Beinin Atzili, and their two children. Liat herself experienced the horrors of the October 7 attack as she was kidnapped and held by terrorists in Gaza and was released last night from captivity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730288160075047120 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Liat Beinin Atzili's release from captivity last night adds a bittersweet layer to the narrative. The community, while mourning the loss of Aviv, is also relieved and grateful for Liat's safe return.