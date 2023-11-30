Ofir Engle was held by Hamas in captivity for 54 days. He believed his girlfriend had been murdered but she survived and visited him in the hospital on Thursday

Yael Engel Lichi, the aunt of Ofir Engle, offered a glimpse into the harrowing experience faced by her nephew during his 54 days in captivity.

Ofir was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 while visiting his girlfriend's family who lived in a town bordering with the Gaza Strip.

Lichi expressed a mix of relief and concern as she described Ofir's physical appearance. "I don’t know, he looks okay, but you know you have to look into his eyes. I think he had a terrible time. I see his eyes, but everyone tells me he’s okay." she shared.

Yael said that despite his outward appearance, the trauma endured by Ofir is evident in his eyes.

Lichi highlighted the importance of giving him the time and space to process his experiences, emphasizing the challenging journey ahead for both Ofir and his family.

She also revealed the distressing tactics used by his captors, constantly reminding him that he would never return home.

The psychological toll of being cut off from fresh air for 54 days and enduring the constant threat of never seeing his loved ones again has left Ofir visibly affected.

"He thought his girlfriend had died, but she is alive," Lichi disclosed. Ofir was visiting his girlfriend when the October 7 massacre occurred.

Tragically, her father remains in captivity, and her brother was also taken, while two nieces lost their lives.

