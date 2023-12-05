5-year-old Emilia Aloni returns to her kindergarten after two months captive in Gaza

About a week and a half ago, Emilia and her mother Danielle returned to their home in Yavne, central Israel, following their release from the hospital

5-year-old Emilia Aloni made a triumphant return to her kindergarten on Tuesday after spending over two months in the hands of Hamas.

The young girl, who was kidnapped in the Gaza Strip on October 7 and released approximately ten days ago, was welcomed with open arms by her teacher and friends.

Emotions ran high as Emilia's teacher greeted her with a warm embrace and kisses, marking the end of a challenging period for the young girl.

Her fellow classmates were equally excited, expressing joy at Emilia's return by showering her with affection at the entrance to the garden.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732043722332819933 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

About a week and a half ago, Emilia and her mother Danielle returned to their home in Yavne, central Israel, following their release from the hospital.

The town residents, showing immense support, gathered to cheer and wave flags as the mother and daughter drove through the town. In a touching video, Emilia and Danielle were seen smiling inside the vehicle, expressing gratitude to the community for their warm welcome.

Read more stories like this >>

• 'The terrorists were close and I wasn’t going to let them kidnap me' - Nova survivor testimonial >>

• Jonathan Samerano, 21, declared killed in Hamas captivity >>

• ICC Prosecutor: Oct. 7 attacks ‘crimes shocking humanity's conscience’ >>