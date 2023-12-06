"The Shadow of the Mountains" exhibition: a tribute to Haim Peri and all in captivity

Ophra Eyal's artistic journey of the events of Oct. 7 in Kibbutz Nir Oz is set to open Dec. 8 in Tel Aviv

"The Shadow of the Mountains," by Ophra Eyal, a new art exhibit, is dedicated to honoring Haim Peri, the founder of the Nir Oz kibbutz gallery, and highlighting the plight of hostages in Gaza.

Held captive for over 60 days by Hamas terrorists, Haim Peri's story resonates deeply with the recent war's tragic toll on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The exhibition, opening on December 8 at the French Institute in Tel Aviv, will feature an artistic blend of black and white digital illustrations alongside vibrant oil paintings.

Eyal's artistry immerses viewers in a fantastical realm, depicting mythical creatures, iconic miniature characters, and nostalgic symbols from contemporary culture.

"Ophra does not draw inspiration directly from reality, but from representations from contemporary consumer culture and pop culture. She prefers distant and softened representations produced by the imagination. The works made from toys are therefore part of the allegory that Eyal creates on reality and articulate a sort of lament on a world in the process of disappearing, a childish, innocent world and fun which seems to have ended on October 7," says Ravit Harari, the curator of the exhibition.

The display included in the display is a warm portrait of Haim Peri, symbolizing his spirit and vision in transforming an abandoned space into a vibrant, inclusive gallery.

The collection serves as a poignant tribute not just to Peri but to all those held captive. Kibbutz Nir Oz had around 400 inhabitants: 35 were murdered and 80 kidnapped on October 7, 31 of whom have since been released.

