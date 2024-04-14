IDF mobilizes two reserve brigades for Gaza operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced plans to recruit approximately two reserve brigades in the coming days for operational missions in the Gaza Strip, following a situational assessment of the war prompted by the recent attack from Iran.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IDF emphasized the importance of maintaining readiness to defend the State of Israel and ensure the security of its residents.

By recruiting additional reserve forces, the IDF aims to bolster its operational capacity and maintain a high level of readiness to address security challenges effectively.

The statement from the IDF emphasizes the imperative of continued efforts to defend the State of Israel and uphold the security of its residents. Amidst evolving security dynamics, the mobilization of reserve brigades serves as a proactive measure to enhance preparedness and responsiveness to potential threats emanating from the Gaza Strip.