Oct. 7 documentary wins People Choice Award in Toronto

A documentary chronicling retired Israeli General Noam Tibon’s daring rescue of his family during the Hamas attacks in 2023 has taken home the People’s Choice Award for best documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, directed by Barry Avrich, depicts Tibon’s efforts amid the October 7 attacks, which left over 1,200 people dead and more than 250 abducted. The film has sparked heated debate, drawing both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside its screenings this week.

TIFF organizers confirmed the award via email Sunday morning, before CEO Cameron Bailey could present it during the festival’s ceremony at the TIFF Lightbox.

Avrich accepted the honor to subdued applause, thanking the festival for its support.

The documentary had previously faced a brief removal from TIFF’s schedule over security and rights concerns, a decision that drew criticism from politicians, Jewish organizations, and industry figures. The festival reinstated the film days later, with Bailey vowing clearer communication regarding programming choices.

Despite the protests, the film went on to screen as planned on Sunday afternoon. Some demonstrators had labeled the documentary “Israeli propaganda” without attending a showing