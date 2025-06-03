Over 100,000 people gather at Western Wall for Shavuot

More than 100,000 worshippers visited the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, continuing a tradition that commemorates ancient pilgrimages to the Temple.

This year marked the 58th consecutive celebration since the reunification of Jerusalem and the Western Wall in 1967.

The highlight of the event came at dawn, when approximately 20,000 people gathered for the early morning prayer service, filling the esplanade with songs and prayers in honor of the giving of the Torah.

Following the service, participants were offered a festive "kiddush" meal, with tens of thousands of individual kits distributed in partnership with Colel Chabad.

As is customary on Shavuot, a night-long Torah study vigil preceded the morning prayers, drawing thousands to the Western Wall and nearby synagogues. Worshippers engaged in the traditional reading of the Tikkun Leil Shavuot and recited Psalms throughout the night.

To accommodate the large influx of pilgrims, the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, together with various donors and organizations, set up refreshment stations along access routes. Thousands also made their way to the nearby tomb of King David to mark the anniversary of his passing.

Even after the holiday officially ended, celebrations continued at the Western Wall. Pilgrims lingered at the site, singing and dancing in honor of the Torah, led by rabbis and heads of religious institutions, adding to the ongoing spiritual energy surrounding the sacred location.