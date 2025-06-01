Shavuot returns to Israeli communities in the north and south

For the first time since the October 7 attacks, the communities of northern Israel and the Gaza envelope marked the Shavuot holiday on Sunday, transforming grief into a poignant celebration of resilience and continuity.

In Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest-hit communities during the Hamas attack, residents gathered for an emotional ceremony dedicated to the memory of the kibbutz's agricultural workers (GADASH) and Thai laborers who were murdered on October 7.

The event, held amidst the kibbutz’s slow process of recovery, honored those lost while reaffirming the community's determination to rebuild.

Flash 90

Gadi Moses, who was recently released after 482 days in Hamas captivity as part of the second hostage deal, spoke during the ceremony. “This year we hold the ceremony in an atmosphere of sorrow and absence,” he said. “We are here in honor of our friends in the IDF who were murdered, who are just a small part of all we’ve lost along the way.”

Maayan TOAF / GPO / AFP

Another survivor, Shoshbi, called the ceremony “the beginning of our rehabilitation as a community.” With quiet defiance, he declared: “We will prove to the entire world that we are here to stay—with all the pain and sorrow that the murder of our loved ones leaves behind.”

Gadi also expressed appreciation for the Thai workers who had completed their service and renewed their bond with the kibbutz.

Metula Local Council

In Metula, the northernmost town in Israel, Shavuot was celebrated for the first time since the war and the IDF’s Operation Northern Arrows. The community, which faced severe damage and a prolonged evacuation, marked the occasion with a touching gesture: the release of 58 yellow balloons in solidarity with the families of Israeli abductees.

The celebration centered around a vibrant tractor procession decorated with Israeli flags, fresh agricultural produce, and symbols of the kidnapped. Local families, children, farmers, and guests participated in the parade, waving flags of Israel, Metula, and a special flag bearing the emblem of the hostages.

David Azulai, head of the Metula Regional Council, reflected on the significance of the event: “After a year and a half of evacuation, uncertainty, and deep wounds, Metula has come back to life—and today we celebrate Shavuot with a profoundly moving ceremony.”

The return of Shavuot to these devastated communities offered not just a reminder of past loss, but a declaration of presence, unity, and hope for healing.