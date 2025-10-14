Tears, hugs, and healing: families reunite with freed hostages

Israel was swept by powerful scenes of reunion and relief on Tuesday as families of freed hostages embraced their loved ones for the first time in two years, marking an emotional turning point in the nation’s long hostage ordeal.

At the Re’im base near the Gaza border, where all 20 hostages released yesterday were brought for medical evaluation and reunification, tears, laughter, and disbelief filled the air.

Among them was Idit Ohel, who shared a photo smiling beside her son Alon, freed from Hamas captivity after being abducted from the Nova music festival in 2023.

“I want to say thank you to the people of Israel, to everyone who was there for me, so that I could come home alive,” Alon said in a message conveyed through his mother, who added her gratitude to the prime minister, the president, and U.S. President Donald Trump for their roles in the release.

Noa Argamani, one of the most widely recognized faces of the hostage crisis, was reunited with her boyfriend Avinatan Or, both abducted from the Nova festival. “Two years. Two years since terrorists tore me away from Avinatan before the eyes of the world,” she wrote on X. “Now, we can begin healing together.”

In another emotional moment, Zvika and Efrat Mor embraced their son Eitan, captured from his home in October 2023. “Our beloved Eitan, how much we have waited for you,” they wrote. “Today we embrace you back into the family.”

Lishay Miran-Lavi, wife of released hostage Omri Miran, expressed gratitude while calling for continued international pressure on Hamas. “There are still 24 hostages whose families long for closure. They deserve to be honored and given a proper burial. We will not stop until all are home,” she said.

Ohad Ben Ami, himself freed earlier this year, sent a heartfelt message to his former cellmates still recovering: “Elkana, Yosef, Bar, Segev, Maxim, my souls, I love you. You can’t imagine what was going on here. I’ll see you soon and hold you. You’ll recover. You’ll see.”

In Tel Aviv, Hostages Square became a site of national catharsis as tens of thousands gathered waving flags, singing, and dancing in celebration. Across the country, Israelis watched live broadcasts of reunions, moments of humanity and hope after 24 months of anguish.

Yet amid the joy, the families and the Hostage Families Forum reminded the public that the mission is not yet over: 24 hostages’ bodies remain in Gaza. Their message was clear: the reunions are a miracle, but the nation’s promise will not be fulfilled until every hostage, living or fallen, returns home.