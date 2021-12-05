Border Police officers questioned after shooting assailant dead

The two border officers criticized the fact that their personal weapons were taken from them

Two Border Police officers who shot dead a Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem on Saturday were subsequently questioned by the Police Internal Investigations Department.

The incident is being criticized due to video from the scene showing officers firing at the suspect while he was already on the ground.

The officers said they feared he was still a danger when they shot him, The Times of Israel reported.

The two border officers criticized the fact that their personal weapons were taken from them and the immediate investigation into the case was opened, according to Channel 12.

"It's frustrating, feels unfair," they reportedly said.

The chief of Israel's border police Amir Cohen said the officers acted correctly.

The police stated that the procedure was not meant to "cast doubt on the officers' conduct." The interrogation lasted a total of roughly an hour and a half, Channel 12 reported.

Palestinian officials condemned the assailant's death and said it amounted to an execution. "The killing of the young man after he had been wounded is a documented war crime," Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, however, fully backed the choices made by the officers.

Bennett praised police for acting "quickly and decisively against a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli citizen."