Israel to probe wardens who allegedly beat Palestinian prisoners

The guards are suspected of beating roughly 10 prisoners, according to a source close to the investigation

Prison guards from Shata prison underwent questioning on suspicion of beating security prisoners in response to the jailbreak of six Palestinian inmates that took place in September, Israeli media reported Sunday.

It is suspected three officers handcuffed the prisoners and beat them without prior provocations, Haaretz reported.

Guards beat roughly 10 prisoners, according to a source close to the investigation, the Israeli daily reported.

It was claimed by the inmates that medical treatment was delayed, and that they were only allowed to meet with their lawyers a few days after the incident.

The Prisons Service transferred the inmates from Gilboa prison to Shata on September 6, a few hours after the escape of six inmates. They did this both to investigate the escape and due to a fear of riots.

The incident was partially recorded on jail security cameras, and two of the officers suspected were removed from service.

The Israel Prison Service stated, "this case is being conducted by the national unit for the interrogation of prisoners on suspicion of using violence on prisoners and therefore, naturally, we are prevented from commenting," according to Haaretz.

A similar incident is also being investigated at Ketziot prison in southern Israel, where guards beat dozens of security prisoners after a stabbing attack.