Israel releases Palestinian prisoner after ending hunger strike

Former inmate was protesting being held without charge as part of Israel's 'administrative detention' policy

Israel on Sunday released a Palestinian prisoner after a marathon 131-day hunger strike to protest being detained without charge, the Associated Press reported, citing a Palestinian prison rights group.

Kayed Fasfous, 32, was staying in an Israeli hospital since ending his strike on November 23 after striking a release deal.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed his return to the West Bank on Sunday afternoon.

Fasfous was one of six Palestinian prisoners to go on hunger strike to protest Israel's policy of "administrative detention" which allows for suspects to be held indefinitely without charge.

The procedure is subject to criticism from several rights groups, who say it can be abused.

However, authorities defend its use, saying issuing an official indictment can present a security risk.

At least four out of the other five prisoners have ended their protests after striking similar deals with Israeli authorities and are expected to be freed in the coming months.

The hunger strikes sparked demonstrations in November across Gaza and the West Bank in support of the prisoners.

Hunger strikes are often used by Palestinian prisoners as a way to get concessions from Israel.

Some 1,400 inmates in September called off a planned hunger strike after their demands were met, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.