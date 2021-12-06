Netanyahu trial: Likud activist arrested for threatening Nir Hefetz

Moti Naftali shouted: 'Nir Hefetz must die, Nir Hefetz must not live'

Israeli police arrested a man suspected of making a death threat directed at a key witness in the corruption trial of former prime minister Benyamin Netanyahu, the Zman Yisrael news site reported on Sunday.

On November 22, Nir Hefetz, Netanyahu's former adviser, went to the court in Jerusalem for his first day of testimony in the trial of his former employer.

That same day, Likud activist Moti Naftali, waited in court with other activists, and shouted, "Nir Hefetz must die, Nir Hefetz must not live" into a megaphone.

Hefetz filed a complaint and Naftali was arrested by the police, Zman Yisrael reports.

Following his questioning, Naftali was kept in detention on suspicion of threatening to murder the state witness, witness tampering and interfering with legal proceedings.

The police proceeded with the confiscation of the weapon held by Naftali, as well as his license to carry a weapon.

He was released on bail of 10,000 shekels ($3,168) and an injunction to stay 2 km (1.24 miles) away from the Jerusalem court for 30 days was issued against him. He is also prohibited from coming into contact with Hefetz.

Naftali denies having threatened Netanyahu's former adviser.