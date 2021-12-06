Israel: Police caught on camera planting gun on Bedouin driver

The driver, jailed for the past month, was released Saturday after the lawyer filed a complaint

Israeli police allegedly planted a pistol last month in the vehicle of a Bedouin driver during a traffic stop in southern Israel.

The 19-year-old driver was charged with a firearms offense and was held in jail for the past month, Channel 13 News reported.

Police stopped the driver after he was seen using his phone while driving an unlicensed car.

After informing the driver that he would be arrested and the car confiscated, they searched the vehicle.

In the bodycam footage, an officer asked the driver, “Where is the pistol?” as another policeman responded, “In the glove compartment.”

Moments later, an officer opened the compartment and displayed a gun wrapped in a black plastic bag.

“That is not mine,” the driver protested.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a lethal firearm, Channel 13 News reported.

His defense attorney reportedly noticed the suspected sleight of hand while reviewing the police bodycam footage of the arrest.

The lawyer subsequently filed a complaint with the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID), a Justice Ministry body tasked with investigating alleged police misconduct.

After being behind bars for a month, the suspect was released on Saturday when the video was shown to the Southern District prosecution and Beersheba District Court judge.

Details of the case were handed over to the PIID, the prosecution said in a statement.

“When the results of the inquiry are received, a decision will be made as to how to proceed with the case," it added, Channel 13 News reported.

The incident comes amid increasing tension between Israeli authorities and Bedouins - nomadic Arabs - in the country’s southern region.