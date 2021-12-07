Israel tightens cyber exports amid NSO fallout

Countries must commit to using such technology exclusively to prevent terror and serious crimes

Israel’s Defense Ministry imposed on Monday new restrictions on exports of offensive cyber-related products, following international condemnation over the use of an Israeli-made surveillance software.

The Defense Exports Control Agency announced that it will require approval of countries wishing to purchase - as well as Israeli firms looking to sell - cyber-offensive technologies, such as NSO Group’s Pegasus software.

Under the new declaration, countries must commit to using such technology exclusively to prevent terror and serious crimes, The Jerusalem Post reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467970605303701506 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Political speech or criticism of governments were explicitly excluded from being defined as crimes.

Israeli systems are also prevented from being used “to inflict harm on an individual or a group of individuals, merely due to their religion, sex or gender, race, ethnic group, sexual orientation, nationality, country of origin, opinion, political affiliation, age or personal status,” the ministry stated.

The document notes that anyone who violates the commitment will lose the right to use the cyber-offensive system in question, The Times of Israel reported.

This past summer, an international group of journalists reported that the Israeli firm NSO Group helped governments spy on journalists, activists, and political rivals using its Pegasus software.

Meanwhile, NSO Group insisted that the program was only meant to help countries fight serious crime and terrorism.

In late November, Israel cut the list of countries permitted to buy cyber-offensive products down to 37, compared to its old list of 102 nations, Cacalist reported.

The United States Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group and Apple announced that it was suing the Israeli firm.