Woman lightly wounded in stabbing in east Jerusalem

A woman was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Magen David Adom reported Wednesday.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. She was reportedly dropping her kids off at school when she was attacked.

Large police forces were called to the scene and began extensive searches for the suspect with the help of a police helicopter

Police forces arrested a suspect an hour later, a minor, who was located by the police inside an educational institution near the scene of the incident, according to a police spokesperson.

Israeli police also arrested six people in connection to the stabbing: the attacker, her father, two school girls, a teacher and the principal of the school the stabber fled to, according to Palestinian news sources.

Hamas welcomed the attack in Jerusalem, and a spokesman for the movement said that "the heroic operations in the West Bank and Jerusalem prove the greatness of our people and show that the resistance is unbreakable."