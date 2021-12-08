Non-Israeli parents of pregnant women exempted from travel ban

The exemption applies to non-Israeli parents of pregnant women who are due to give birth soon

Israel’s Health Ministry will allow non-Israeli parents of some pregnant women to enter the country, despite a travel ban on incoming foreigners.

The exemption applies to non-Israeli parents of pregnant women who do not have parents in Israel and are due to give birth soon, Ynetnews reported.

Last week pregnant women whose parents were locked out of Israel launched a campaign to urge Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to make the exemption.

They noted that Miss Universe contestants were allowed into the country for the competition on December 12.

According to the travel ban, non-citizens are barred from entering the country — in place until at least December 13 with some exemptions — due to the surge of the omicron covid variant.

The women who campaigned for the exemption said that they required emotional and physical support from their parents before and after birth.

“I’m here alone, I don’t have anyone to help me,” one pregnant immigrant from Mexico told Ynetnews.

“Why can’t my mom, who is fully vaccinated and has all the necessary papers, be able to come and be with me?”

Israel’s Interior Ministry examined the request after the campaign.

“The goal is to save lives and there is no doubt that the entrance of many parents into Israel, and them being very close to other people, can pose a health risk,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Following the request, Shaked contacted the Health Ministry and asked that vaccinated people in the group be allowed into the country, Ynetnews reported.

The Health Ministry granted the request.