Poll: 51% of Israelis would support attack on Iran without US support

54 percent of respondents consider Iran an existential threat to Israel

A majority of Israelis would support an attack on Iran even without the support of the United States, a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) found.

Published on Wednesday, the IDI survey showed that 54 percent of respondents consider Iran a major threat to Israel.

Nearly a quarter of respondents view Iran as a “medium danger” while 13 percent regard the regime as a “small danger.”

The IDI continued to ask participants whether they agree or disagree that “Israel should militarily attack Iran’s nuclear facilities even without American consent.”

Overall, 51 percent of Israelis would support an attack on Iran even without a “green light” from the US, compared to 31 percent of those who would oppose such.

A high rate — 18 percent — did not know how to answer the question, according to the IDI.

There was a large gap between the opinions of Jewish- and Arab-Israelis over the Iran questions.

Whereas a 62 percent majority of Jewish-Israelis consider Iran as an “existential danger,” only a 19 percent minority of Arab-Israelis concurred.

Over the question about an Israeli attack on Iran without US consent, 58 percent of Jewish-Israelis answered in support compared to 18 percent of Arab-Israelis.

A segmentation of the sample by political affiliation shows that 40 percent of those who identify as left regard the extent of existential threat from Iran as “medium."

The majority of respondents among the center (57 percent) and right (69 percent) camps view the extent of the danger as “large.”