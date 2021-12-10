Hebrew University: 5th Covid wave already started in Israel

'The pandemic is spreading across all sectors and all age groups,' researchers say

Hebrew University researchers who advise the government on the Covid pandemic filed a report to Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Thursday stating that Israel's fifth Covid wave has begun.

The report also warns that the country must delay the omicron outbreak as much as possible in order to better prepare for the strain's arrival.

"The pandemic is spreading across all sectors and all age groups," researchers stated, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The team offered several suggestions to help contain a virus outbreak, including maintaining restrictions on entry to Israel.

"The time we will gain [with these restrictions] will make it possible to gather information regarding the necessity of the fourth dose for a vaccine modified to protect against omicron," the researchers said.

Researchers also advised increased enforcement on the Green Pass and mask-wearing, and called for a fresh review of school policies, citing rising infection rates.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz decided Thursday evening to extend the country's travel restrictions for another 10 days from December 12.

All Israelis arriving in the country, including those vaccinated against the coronavirus with all three doses, will be required to take a PCR test at Ben Gurion Airport upon arrival and then immediately go into home quarantine. They will have to take a second test on the third day after their arrival to be able to come out of isolation if it is negative.