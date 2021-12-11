Israeli HMO: 1% parents sought medical care for kids after Covid vaccine

The survey found that younger children experienced fewer side effects after getting the Covid jab

One percent of parents with children aged five to 11 who received the Covid vaccine sought medical advice or treatment for their kids due to side effects, according to a report by an Israeli HMO.

In a survey conducted by Maccabi Healthcare, 70 percent of the respondents said their children only experienced light pain at the injection site, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

A third of the responding parents said their kids felt no pain.

The survey also found that younger children experienced fewer side effects, as seven percent of 5-year-olds reported weakness and fatigue compared to 14 percent of 11-year-olds.

According to the poll, headaches were cited by five percent of 5-year-olds compared to 10 percent of 11-year-olds, ToI reported.

The survey - conducted two weeks after Israel began its vaccine campaign for kids aged five to 11 - showed that 20 percent of such children insured by Maccabi were inoculated or booked a vaccination appointment.

“The results of the survey show that the vaccine is effective and safe,” Maccabi CEO Sigal Dadon-Levy said.

Figures published on Friday by Israel's Health Ministry indicate that nearly 100,000 young children in the country are vaccinated, ToI reported.

Israel’s vaccination drive for children kicked off amid concerns over the omicron Covid variant, of which Israel confirmed 35 cases among 52 other infections under examination.