Israel reports 20 new omicron cases

This brings the total caseload to 55

Israel's Health Ministry announced that 20 more Israelis tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country's total caseload to 55.

According to the ministry's website, 42 of the 55 verified cases were in person either vaccinated against or recovered from the coronavirus.

In addition, 51 others were designated as possible omicron carriers, pending confirmation obtained through genetic sequencing.

On Thursday, Hebrew University researchers who advise the government on the Covid pandemic filed a report to Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stating that Israel's fifth Covid wave already began.

The report also warns that the country must delay the omicron outbreak as much as possible in order to better prepare for the strain's arrival.