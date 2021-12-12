Israeli study: How quitting smoking can lead to weight gain

Over a billion people around the world smoke cigarettes, and many avoid quitting due to fears of weight gain

Israeli scientists published findings on Wednesday indicating changes in the composition of gut bacteria, the microbiome, and the molecules they secrete are major factors in processes that lead to obesity.

In the data presented in the scientific journal Nature, researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science in central Israel examined weight gain and the effects of quitting smoking on gut bacteria.

Their findings could lead to new solutions to reducing weight gain, Haaretz reported.

According to researchers, the average person gains almost 10 pounds in the period between six to 12 months after stopping smoking.

While the reasons for weight gain upon quitting smoking are still unknown, the common assumption is that it stems from overeating as a way to compensate for the kicked habit, Haaretz reported.

The research team - led by professors and doctors of the immunology department at Weizmann - discovered that stopping smoking expresses a change in the composition of the microbiome, and diagnosed this change as the cause of weight gain.

“The minute we crack the exact mechanism through which the bacteria contribute to weight gain, it will be possible to use it in a broader context,” said Prof. Eran Elinav, who headed the research team.

Additionally, they located the molecules secreted by the bacteria that are involved in the weight gain process.

“The compounds we have identified may lead to new treatments that will help people avoid weight gain when quitting smoking,” Elinav added, Haaretz reported.

“Moreover, these compounds may be further developed into therapies to fight obesity even among non-smokers.”