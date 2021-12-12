Israel's PM warns of lockdown if omicron not curbed

Bennett is also reportedly looking at requiring a Green Pass to enter malls

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned during a cabinet meeting Sunday that "if we do not take immediate and difficult steps now, we will reach a lockdown."

Bennett stressed the importance of vaccinations, mentioning "right now our immunization rate is horrible," and urging parents to vaccinate children and adults to receive their third dose.

"The sooner we get vaccinated, the more the body’s defenses will develop, even before the arrival of omicron. Do not wait for it to be widespread," Bennett said during the meeting.

There are 55 confirmed omicron cases in Israel so far, and about 50 more suspected cases.

The prime minister said that “our overarching goal is to keep the Israeli economy as open as possible, without a lockdown, and to do so without reaching hospitals’ limits.”

One measure Bennett is reportedly looking at is requiring a Green Pass - proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid - to enter malls.

Israel is currently closed to all foreign nationals with limited exceptions. Returning Israelis are required to quarantine for a minimum of three days if they are vaccinated and seven if they aren't. These restrictions, set to expire Sunday night, were extended for ten days.

"Two weeks ago, when we started tightening border controls regarding entry to Israel following what was then a new coronavirus mutation, there were those who said we were exaggerating, and now everyone understands that we were not exaggerating," Bennett stated.