Israel frees Islamic cleric jailed for incitement

Salah was greeted with fireworks and a crowd of some 1,000 supporters

Israeli authorities Monday released from jail firebrand Islamic cleric Raed Salah, a rival of the first Arab party leader to support an Israeli government, who was imprisoned for incitement to terrorism.

Salah was greeted with fireworks and a crowd of some 1,000 supporters who were chanting "Raed, the sheikh of Al-Aqsa" as he arrived in his home city of Umm el-Fahm, in northern Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470325626410258434 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Last year, an Israeli court convicted him of "incitement to terror" for "praising, sympathizing or encouraging terrorism" in remarks made after attackers from his home city killed two policemen near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

He claimed the charges against him were "far from the truth."

His supporters say his sermons are within the bounds of free speech and that his arrests constitute political intimidation intended to silence dissent. Salah served a nine-month sentence on similar charges in 2017 and was imprisoned several other times.

Salah, who walked free after serving a 17-month sentence, heads a group known as the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, which was outlawed in Israel in 2015.

Hamas welcomed Salah's release, calling him "a symbol of struggle and sacrifice in our Palestinian people," according to The Jerusalem Post.