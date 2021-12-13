Israel: possible closure of Mount Meron religious site

With no insurance policy, site will announce closure of Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai as of next Thursday

Eli Freund, CEO of the committee in charge of the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai at Mount Meron in northern Israel, said that he could not take responsibility for the religious site after insurance companies refused to insure the shrine.

Freund announced the closing of the place from next Thursday.

"Before the Mount Meron disaster with 45 victims, the religious site was assured," Freund said in a letter addressed to Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana and revealed Monday morning by Israeli media.

"Today, those in charge of the sanctuary are exposed to personal prosecution if anyone is caused to be injured," he added.

Freund also reported that the committee "has made and continues to make great efforts to find a solution to this problematic situation," and noted that despite a meeting last month with Minister Kahana, during which he asked immediate help, the problem has not yet been resolved.

"I would like to inform you that if no solution is found, we will be forced to announce the closure of the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai from Thursday," he concluded.

According to an official report, Kahana recently summoned those responsible for the management of the sanctuary, and told them that "the site should be left open," promising that he would ensure that they were taken care of by the insurance companies.

Mount Meron welcomes thousands of Jews every year during the religious festival of Lag Ba'Omer where they come to make pilgrimage at the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on the anniversary of his death.