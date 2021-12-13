Israel’s high-tech sector raises over $25b, 33 new unicorns in 2021

Funding in Israeli startups and companies was 71 percent more than the global average

Israel’s high-tech sector experienced a record year in 2021 as startups raised $25.4 billion from January to November, while 33 companies reached unicorn status with valuations of $1b or more, according to a report published Monday by Start-Up Nation Central (SNC).

Compared to $10.8b raised in 2020, this year’s figure represents a 136 percent increase.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470407852971937793 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the Israeli tech ecosystem is stronger than ever,” said Avi Hasson, CEO of SNC.

“In a world where digital has become the default, Israel is a world-class source of solutions to global challenges.”

Funding in Israeli startups and companies was 71 percent more than the global average, as shown by data compiled by the research firm Pitchbook.

“This… raises the question of whether Israel has made the transition from being the Start-Up Nation to the Scale-Up Nation,” Hasson said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448663715805421580 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The three largest sectors in terms of funding were FinTech, Enterprise IT & Data Infrastructure, and Security Technologies, each doubling last year’s total, according to the SNC report.

Israel also saw 33 privately held technology companies join the billion-dollar club in 2021, reaching a total of 53 Israeli unicorns.

Among those unicorns include the biotech firm Immunai, a robotics startup Fabric, a cybersecurity startup Wiz, a fintech firm Melio, and a music app maker JoyTunes.