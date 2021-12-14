Report: Omicron spread in Israel could be wider than thought

There are between five and nine cases of omicron of unknown origin, mostly in central Israel

Officials of Israel’s Health Ministry disclosed that cases of the omicron Covid strain are popping up throughout Israel with no known source of infection, indicating it could be spreading despite efforts to keep the variant out of the country.

“It’s possible it has spread wider than we thought,” a ministry source was quoted by the Kan public broadcaster.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469778640909053957 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the report, there were between five and nine cases of omicron of unknown origin, mostly in central Israel.

Health Ministry officials also warned that Israel could see 15,000 daily Covid cases if the variant - which is thought to be highly contagious - spreads unchecked, Kan reported.

The ministry thus far confirmed the presence of 67 omicron infections in Israel.

In its most recent update, the ministry said it was working to verify another 80 cases that have “high suspicion” of being omicron, The Times of Israel reported.

According to Channel 12 News, Israel’s government is working to advance legislation that would allow it the authority to bar unvaccinated people from accessing venues, even if a negative Covid test is presented.

The change would limit people from being able to enter many businesses and events to only those who have proof of vaccination or of recent recovery from Covid.

On Monday, Israel’s Health Ministry registered 444 new cases of Covid, with 96 patients listed in serious condition.

Over 6.4 million Israelis received the first vaccine jab, over 5.7 million have two shots, and over 4.1 million received a third booster shot.