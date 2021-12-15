40 years since Israel declared Golan Heights sovereignty

Israel conquered the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, and claimed sovereignty in 1981

Israel on Tuesday marked 40 years since Menachem Begin’s government officially established the Jewish state’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights territory that it conquered from Syria.

While Israel still holds claim to the northern region, much has changed in the area since then.

“Everything changed for the better. Israel has also changed since then. Roads, houses, towns, and villages… that’s progress,” Golan resident Ahmad Barkhat told i24NEWS.

The United States officially recognized Israeli jurisdiction over the Golan in 2019, while Syria’s claim on the area continues to weaken.

Yehuda Harel, a Golan resident, sat down with i24NEWS correspondent Pierre Klochendler in Kibbutz Merom Golan, the first among the 33 settlements that were established in the wake of the 1967 Six-Day War.

“Menachem Begin’s ideology was the Land of Israel as defined by the British Mandate. The Golan wasn’t part of it, it was our project,” Harel said.

“The law was important, but not as important as the creation of 33 communities.”

Harel was involved in campaigns that led to Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan - from the law of the region to the creation of settlements.

“It wasn’t supposed to change things, but to ensure things wouldn’t change for the worst.”

While the area is slowly evolving, with an average population growth of three percent, authorities are planning to bolster activity in the Golan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470639118438834177 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“People want to settle here. The problem is that… I don’t have a single free plot,” Haim Rokakh, Golan Regional Council Chairman, told i24NEWS.

Israel’s government is set to convene in the Golan Heights on December 26 with the objective to double the Jewish population in the area by the end of the decade.

Measures to reach that goal include creating two new settlements, initiating massive construction of housing, and promoting employment.

“Most people want to live in Tel Aviv. But, you don’t need most people. We only need good, strong people,” Harel said.