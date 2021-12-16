Israeli government announces aid package for tourism workers

Financial support comes as new travel restrictions imposed amid spread of omicron variant

The Israeli government on Wednesday announced a financial aid package for the hard-hit tourism sector in light of new travel restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister's Office, Tourism Ministry, Finance Ministry and Economy Ministry agreed to the joint proposal to compensate Israel's tourism industry which has been further decimated by the renewed restrictions.

The move comes after Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman was criticized for earlier in the week saying that people employed in the tourism and travel industry should "start changing professions." He later apologized for the remarks.

However, the plan does include $9,615 for training and scholarships to those in the tourism industry seeking to switch to another line of work.

The financial aid package will also include funding for hotels whose income has dropped by more than 40 percent because of the new restrictions and money for 25,000 free tours for locals across Israel.

On Monday, Israeli tour guides staged a demonstration at Ben Gurion Airport to protest the new travel restrictions and call for financial assistance from the government.

Israel has implemented a series of fresh travel restrictions since the omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization after its detection in South Africa — on Wednesday night adding the United Arab Emirates and several European countries to the "red" list of countries.

A full travel ban on foreigners entering Israel came into effect on November 29 and on Wednesday was extended until December 29.

Although the ban was originally instituted for a period of two weeks, Israel’s government voted to extend the restrictions for an additional week