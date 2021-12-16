Israel denies charges of religious bias over entry permits

In recent days, Israel's Exception Committee issued numerous entry permits, both to Jews and Christians

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected and condemned on Thursday allegations of religious discrimination over granting entry exemptions into the country.

“The unfounded allegations of discriminatory conduct are outrageous, false, and dangerous,” the ministry said in a statement after accusations were made by church officials.

“We expect religious leaders to not engage in and promote baseless discourse of hatred and incitement that only serve to add fuel to the fire of antisemitism and can lead to violence and cause harm to innocent people.”

A spokesman for Christian churches in Israel accused the Jewish state on Wednesday of discriminating against Christian tourists during the typically busy holiday season.

“The omicron variant has brought about a change in entry procedures into Israel, as have other countries, which unfortunately includes a drastic ban on tourists from entering the country," the ministry continued.

Israel’s government set up an Exceptions Committee to process hundreds of entry requests daily, tasked with reviewing such appeals without any discrimination.

In recent days, the Committee issued numerous permits, both to Jews and Christians, some at the request of church authorities in Israel including permits for clergy to enter for Christmas.

“The State of Israel is proud of the freedom of religion and worship for members of all religions and faiths in the country,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Within this framework, special preparations are currently underway for Christmas and the events associated with it.”

Israel's government apparently wants to highlight the “open-door policy,” which allows religious leaders to discuss with government officials a variety of issues, from measures for holidays to the health of believers of all faiths during ceremonies.