Israel logs over 800 new Covid cases

Israel adds Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden and UAE to list of 'red' states

Israel on Friday reported 838 new Covid cases diagnosed the previous day, according to an update to the Health Ministry's website.

This is the highest daily figure in about two months.

Also Friday, the Israeli government added six new states to its list of "red" countries due to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The ruling added Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates to a list of countries subject to restrictions; namely, Israelis - fully inoculated or otherwise - returning from these states will be required to enter a seven-day quarantine.