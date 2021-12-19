Jerusalem: 13 arrested, photographer hospitalized in weekend protests

Protests took place at the entrance of Jerusalem and in the east Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah

Protests in Jerusalem over the weekend resulted in 13 demonstrators arrested and an Associated Press (AP) photographer allegedly assaulted by Israeli Border Police.

The demonstrations took place in the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah of east Jerusalem on Friday, and at the entrance of the city of Jerusalem on Saturday, with no direct connection to each other.

Authorities reported that they arrested 13 people on Saturday for disorderly conduct, including one person for carrying a knife and brass knuckles, according to Ynetnews.

Protesters were calling for the Israeli government to take action following a series of violent incidents between Palestinians and Israelis, in Jerusalem and the West Bank, in recent weeks.

Footage from the demonstration shows police using a water cannon to disperse protesters who were reportedly trying to block a highway.

Some of the mainly Jewish youths were heard chanting “death to Arabs” while waving Israeli flags.

Israel’s Foreign Press Association also accused Israeli Border Police of assaulting a photographer for AP, who was hospitalized with head injuries after covering a demonstration in Sheikh Jarrah.

According to AP, officers pushed the photographer Mahmoud Illean to the ground and hit him a number of times without provocation, some 15 minutes after the protest ended.

“The Foreign Press Association strongly condemns this behavior, which raises serious questions about the discipline and professionalism of the officers,” the organization said.

“This is the latest in a string of unprovoked attacks in recent years by border police on journalists working for international media.”

A spokesperson for Israel's police told The Times of Israel that the incident will be investigated further.