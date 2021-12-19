Winter storm 'Carmel' expected to hit Israel Monday to Wednesday

Police and fire services warn the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm

A winter storm dubbed "Carmel" will bring heavy rains, wind and snow to Israel beginning Monday and lasting until Wednesday, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The storm will peak on Monday and gradually weaken, the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) said.

The IMS also warned of winds up to 50 to 60 miles per hour, roughly 4 inches of rain and waves of up to 13 to 20 feet, Haaretz reported. A significant amount of snow is expected on Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472569767408156672 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Police and fire services warned the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, as well as underground parking and other areas that could flood.

The Haifa Municipality announced Sunday it raised its level of preparedness in anticipation, preparing for flooding and harm to the city's beaches, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Nahariya announced it would be conducting remote learning for students.

"We are facing some challenging days and rainfall amounts that will bring hazards. The emergency forces will be ready to meet the challenges but I ask you to take care of yourselves," said Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev.

The IMS also released the list of names for storms, with the next ones on the list being Diomedes and Elpis.