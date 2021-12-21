HRW: Israeli-Palestinian conflict top human rights issue of 2021

The report considers 'Israel's apartheid and persecution against millions of Palestinians'

The international NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) released on Saturday a list of their most-read reports throughout 2021, topped by the story "A Threshold Crossed," which considers “Israel’s apartheid and persecution against millions of Palestinians.”

Outlined in the report was what the NGO described as Israel’s discrimination against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, regions that HRW refers to as “illegally occupied” by Israel.

The report was written as an overview of the greater Israeli-Palestinian conflict, unlike other reports listed that were based on more current events, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

"A Threshold Crossed" ranked higher than reports on digital sex crimes in South Korea, sexual violence against women in India, “drug war” killings in the Philippines, the massacre of Tigrayans in Ethiopia, and China’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs.

“Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land,” the HRW report read.

“In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity.”

The report goes on to detail “inhumane acts” by the State of Israel, such as building barriers between Israeli and Palestinian territories and a “suspension of civil rights."

A series of recommendations were outlined for relevant United States government bodies, the International Criminal Court, and the State of Israel itself, as well as for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), The Post reported.

The report asked the PA to “cease all security coordination with the Israeli army,” and recommended the PLO — which was recognized as a terrorist organization in 1993 — to “adopt an advocacy strategy centered on the immediate attainment of the full human rights of Palestinians.”