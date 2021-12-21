Jerusalem knife attack: Palestinian girl charged with attempted murder

14-year-old allegedly tried to stab Jewish resident of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where they both live

The 14-year-old Palestinian teenager who allegedly tried to stab a Jewish resident of Jerusalem last week was charged Monday with attempted murder, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the young Palestinian had everything prepared the morning of her attack.

She first picked her victim from the street, 26-year-old Israeli Moriah Cohen, and followed her for several minutes before stabbing her in the back in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood where they both live.

Cohen, who was accompanying her children to school at the time of the attack, was immediately taken to the hospital and allowed to return home that evening.

The assailant then fled the scene of the crime, hid inside her school, and swapped her clothes with those of a friend, police said in a statement, which also mentioned that her clothes were found scattered throughout the school, even in the principal's office.

Police noted last week that the friend with whom she had traded her clothes should also be charged with aiding and abetting.

The Palestinian teenager arrested on the day of the attack denies any connection to the attempted murder, her lawyer Mohammad Mahmoud told ToI.