The 'Better Together' plan will see Israel provide protective devices to dozens of countries

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is engaged in a plan to donate dozens of medical equipment sets to nations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America in an effort to help fight the worldwide spread of Covid, according to an i24NEWS source.

The "Better Together" program will see Israel provide protective devices and between two to four tons of medical equipment to dozens of countries.

At least 50 sets are in the process of delivery to the destinations, as some were already delivered.

In late November, Israel announced that it would donate millions of AstraZeneca vaccines to developing nations.

Reports indicate that Israel also plans to donate vaccines to Africa, where the omicron variant was discovered and the proportion of immunizations is particularly low.

The donations would go through the global vaccine initiative COVAX.

Much of the world — especially Europe, Africa and Asia — is experiencing a resurgence of Covid infections due to the latest variant omicron.

Several nations are reimposing lockdowns and measures to curb daily infections, while omicron poses “severe consequences” in some areas, according to the World Health Organization.