Hawaiian survival instructor in Israel's army

'I came without knowing a soul here... I just knew that I was coming here forever,' Nadav Tzadok Yair recalls

Nadav Tzadok Yair, a 67-year-old Hawaiian native who traveled to Israel 40 years ago, is a top fieldcraft instructor in the Israeli army (IDF).

The part-Chinese, part-Japanese survival technique expert joined the resistance movement in Hawaii before it achieved statehood in the United States in 1959.

“I was connected to the islands and learned everything… and was very much connected to their strive to be independent,” Yair told i24NEWS.

Soon after, Yair met an Israeli couple who told him about life in Kibbutzim, communal settlements in Israel that were popular attractions in the 1970s.

“When I heard the word that there were communes in Israel called Kibbutz, I knew that this is where I was supposed to come,” he recalled.

“I came without knowing a soul here, or even knowing a word of Hebrew. I just knew that I was coming here forever.”

Yair eventually converted to Judaism, got married, and joined the IDF as a fighter in a special unit of the Golani Brigade.

He then became a fieldcraft instructor, working with all sorts of military units, teaching them martial arts, survival techniques, and camouflage among other tactical skills.

Former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi regarded Yair’s contributions as “crucial.”

“The IDF owes [Yair] a lot for what he teaches us.”

Today, Yair lives with his family in a makeshift tent on the outskirts of Kfar Tapuach, one of the most remote and dangerous Jewish settlements in the West Bank.