Israel to offer 4th Covid shot to people over 60

Health Ministry experts recommend fourth dose for over 60, at risk, medical workers

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commended a recommendation from a panel of Covid experts on the implementation of a fourth vaccine for vulnerable populations on Tuesday.

The rest of the world will follow Israel in administering the fourth vaccine dose, just as it did with the third dose, Bennett noted, ordering relevant authorities to "prepare immediately."

Bennett called for those eligible to go out and get vaccinated.

A majority of experts on a Health Ministry panel earlier recommended the vaccine for those 60 and up, those with conditions making them at-risk and medical workers. The decision is pending final approval.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said it is preparing to ramp up the vaccine drive starting Wednesday in malls, targeting young and elderly populations.

This comes several hours after the government's so-called coronavirus cabinet approved new restrictions, to be implemented to combat growing omicron cases in Israel.

The first Israeli casualty of the new variant was reported earlier in the day, apparently an older man who had received two vaccine doses but suffered from pre-existing conditions.

While new daily omicron cases number a few hundred in Israel, in the US the strain has already overtaken the delta variant with more than 70 percent of daily cases.