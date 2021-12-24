Palestinians who killed Dvir Sorek in 2019 sentenced to life in prison

Dvir Sorek was stabbed to death in August 2019 near the West Bank settlement of Migdal Oz

Two Palestinian men who killed the Israeli teenager Dvir Sorek in 2019 were sentenced on Thursday to life imprisonment.

Qassem Asafra was given an additional 40-year sentence and Nasir Asafra an additional 20 years, The Times of Israel reported.

Dvir Sorek was stabbed to death in August 2019 near the West Bank settlement of Migdal Oz.

He was a yeshiva student and Israeli soldier enrolled in a program that combines Torah study with military service, and was off-duty when killed.

Qassem was further convicted of attempting to kill two Israelis in a 2011 attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

Israel’s military said that Nasir was a member of Hamas, the Palestinian militant faction and de facto governing authority of the Gaza Strip.

According to the indictment filed in October 2019, which charged three other Palestinians for co-conspiracy, Nasir and Qassem were driving near the settlement when they spotted Sorek walking alone.

Nasir got out of the car and stabbed Sorek multiple times in his chest before the two men fled the scene, sparking a 48-hour manhunt before they were apprehended in the northern Palestinian town of Beit Kahlil.

The attackers attributed the killing to “the suffering of the Palestinian people” and “the situation at Al-Aqsa [Mosque],” according to Ynetnews.