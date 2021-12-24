Israel’s El Al Airline hit hard by pandemic travel ban

El Al announced third-quarter losses of $136 million, a 69 percent drop from the previous quarter

As the rate of Covid cases in Israel is at its highest since October, measures to curb the outbreak of the latest variant omicron are having troubling effects on the travel industry.

Israel continues to add countries to its list of banned travel destinations in an effort to combat the spread of Covid, to the dismay of the Jewish state’s national airline El Al which recently announced third-quarter losses of $136 million - a 69 percent drop from the previous quarter.

Stanley Morais, Deputy Director of International Affairs at El Al, spoke with i24NEWS about how the airline is responding to and coping with the restrictive measures.

“We didn’t expect this situation, especially at this time of year. We expected a big flow of tourists coming in, Jewish communities from abroad as well as Chrisitan communities,” Morais said.

Despite the travel restrictions, though, Morais reiterated that the Jewish airline is focusing more on its customers than government regulations.

“We are maintaining our flights to non-red countries here from Israel… And even flights to countries that are red, like the United States, we are maintaining our flights to New York, London, Paris.”

“We think we have to live alongside Covid,” Morais urged.

“Whatever variant it is, we have to find ways… in all realms in our lives, especially with international travel.”