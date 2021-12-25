Israel approves new Covid curbs in commercial centers

The restrictions will not apply to stores providing essential services

Israel's government's so-called coronavirus cabinet on Friday approved via telephone vote a series of curbs on commercial activity in malls and other commercial establishments, amid the increasing spread of the omicron variant.

The "Purple Ribbon" outline will reduce shoppers to one person for every 15 square meters.

Entry to stores with an area larger than 100 square meters (1,000 square feet) will be subject to presenting a Green Pass. The rule will also apply to the employees in these stores.

Visitors will be unable to sit in the food courts, however vendors will still provide take-away.

The rules will not apply to stores providing essential services.

It will go into effect Sunday night.