UN moves forward with probe on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

In May the UN launched a probe into "human rights violations" following Israel's latest conflict with Hamas

The United Nations General Assembly approved on Thursday an open-ended international investigation into Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

In May, the UN’s Human Rights Council launched a probe into “human rights violations” following Israel’s latest conflict with the Hamas militant group as well as "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

The resolution - which passed with 24 of the council’s 47 members in favor, nine opposed, and 14 abstaining - called for the creation of a permanent “Commission of Inquiry” to zero in on the “root causes” of violence surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Thursday, the commission came before the UN General Assembly for budgetary approval, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

It passed with 125 countries supporting it, eight opposing, and 34 abstaining.

Those who opposed included Israel, the United States, and Hungary.

Australia, Austria, Canada, Brazil, and Germany all abstained.

Israel’s representative at the vote said the commission was “yet another example of a grossly discriminatory and fraudulent body that this distinguished forum should be working to abolish.”

She added that experts involved in the commission made statements that portrayed bias against Israel, and that the council “pre-assumes Israeli violations of international law rather than presuming innocence as is required,” ToI reported.

Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan said the UN “approved a budget for a despicable and biased commission that has no right to exist,” adding that it ignores war crimes committed by Hamas.