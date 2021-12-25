English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israel logs 2,285 new virus cases

i24NEWS

1 min read
A young Israeli receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Malcha mall in Jerusalem on December 23, 2021.
Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90A young Israeli receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Malcha mall in Jerusalem on December 23, 2021.

The rise in coronavirus morbidity in Israel continues apace

Israel registered 1,175 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday out of 99,032 tests conducted, indicating a 1.82% positivity rate, a further rise in pandemic morbidity that comes a day after the government voted to impose restrictions on commercial centers.

Video poster

The weekend tally, including the tests conducted on Saturday, was at 2,285.  

There are currently 90 people hospitalized in serious condition with virus complications, including 34 on artificial lung ventilation.

As of Saturday, the death toll was at 8,243.

Nearly 4.2 million Israelis received the booster dose of the vaccine, while over 6.5 Israelis received at least one dose. 