Israel logs 2,285 new virus cases

The rise in coronavirus morbidity in Israel continues apace

Israel registered 1,175 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday out of 99,032 tests conducted, indicating a 1.82% positivity rate, a further rise in pandemic morbidity that comes a day after the government voted to impose restrictions on commercial centers.

The weekend tally, including the tests conducted on Saturday, was at 2,285.

There are currently 90 people hospitalized in serious condition with virus complications, including 34 on artificial lung ventilation.

As of Saturday, the death toll was at 8,243.

Nearly 4.2 million Israelis received the booster dose of the vaccine, while over 6.5 Israelis received at least one dose.