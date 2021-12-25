Israel orders 100,000 doses of Pfizer Covid pill

Paxlovid said to be 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients

Israel has ordered 100,000 doses of Pfizer Inc’s anti-viral Covid-19 pill Paxlovid for people at risk of complications and severe illness, an official said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal in a phone conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, according to Channel 12 TV.

The first oral and at home treatment for Covid-19, Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from Pfizer’s clinical trial.

Recent lab data suggests the drug retains effectiveness against the omicron variant.

Likewise, Israel is expected to receive thousands of units of Merck’s molnupiravir oral antiviral drug within the following few weeks.

Both medications were recently approved by the FDA.