Nachman Shai not in running for Jewish Agency chair

Israel's Diaspora Affairs minister was said to be a candidate for the position

Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai is not in the running to head the Jewish Agency for Israel, it was revealed Sunday, after Israeli media reports surfaced in October indicating that he was on the list of candidates for the position.

Shai's name was not among those submitted for consideration by the government.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern was the government's choice to replace Isaac Herzog as chairman of the largest Jewish nonprofit organization in the world following Herzog's election as the 11th president of Israel in June.

However, Stern in October withdrew his nomination after controversial remarks he made suggesting that he ignored sexual harassment complaints while heading the IDF’s Manpower Directorate.

The 74-year-old Shai, a member of the Labor party, previously served as deputy speaker of the Knesset (Israel parliament) and the IDF spokesperson.

The candidates called to face the selection committee include Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum; former Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon; former diaspora minister Omer Yankelevich; former Kulanu MK and ex-Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren; and former Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh.

The head of ANU-Museum of the Jewish People, Irina Nevzlin, withdrew her candidacy.

A final decision is expected in February when the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meets.