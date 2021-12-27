Israel to offer Covid boosters 3 months after second shot

The new three-month initiative will replace the customary five-month schedule

Israel's Health Ministry announced Monday that the booster dose of the Covid vaccine will be given three months after receiving the second dose, instead of the previous schedule of five months.

A statement by the Health Ministry cites the omicron variant and "the need to raise the level of immunity among the entire population" as the reason behind the decision.

"The guideline applies to all vaccines given in Israel," the statement says, referring to the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

"It is recommended as much as possible to get a third dose of the same vaccine as given in the first and second dose."

An Israeli study, conducted by health service Clalit and funded by Harvard Medical School, found that a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine reduced the risk of severe disease by 92 percent.

A separate study conducted by Israel's Sheba Medical Center found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer vaccine provided significant protection against the omicron variant.

Sheba Medical Center began a study earlier on Monday over the efficacy of a fourth dose of the vaccine.

The study will have 6,000 individuals - including 150 medical staff - receive a fourth shot.

To be included in the study, participants must have received their third shot no later than August 20, of this year and must have a serological result below 700.

Over 4.2 million people in Israel received all three available vaccine doses against the virus.