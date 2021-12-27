Israel to end Covid travel ban to most countries, except US

The Health Ministry's committee for classifying countries also recommends adding Mexico to the red list

Israel's Health Ministry's committee for classifying countries on Monday recommended removing several countries from its red list of banned travel destinations.

The committee also recommended adding Mexico to the list.

Its decision to update the list would come into effect on December 30 at midnight, according to The Jerusalem Post.

If approved by the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, the red list would drop from 69 countries to only 18.

Several destinations would remain off-limits, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Canada.

Travel to red countries is forbidden unless permission is explicitly granted by a special exceptions committee.

The Health Ministry and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recommend not to travel at all.

Israeli citizens who return to the country from red states are required to quarantine for a full seven days and take two PCR tests - one on arrival and one on day seven.

Those vaccinated can isolate at home, whereas unvaccinated people must enter a Covid hotel and can only leave upon receiving a negative PCR test.

Returning from an orange state requires only three days of isolation, provided the person is fully vaccinated.