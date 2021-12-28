Autism can be identified as early as first year of life, study finds

In 89 percent of the infants surveyed, symptoms could be observed from the age of four to six months

Findings from two recently published studies showed that symptoms associated with autism are identifiable as early as the first year of life.

The studies further portrayed that early detection allows for therapeutic intervention from as early as the beginning of the second year of life.

Conducted by Dr. Hanna A. Alonim from the Mifne Center for Early Intervention in the Treatment of Autism at Bar-Ilan University in central Israel, the studies were published in the International Journal of Pediatrics & Neonatal Care (IJPNC).

Autism refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.

The first study focused on the early detection of autism while the second study compared the impact of therapies beginning at two different stages in life.

Neta Alonim Infant in treatment at the Mifne Center of Bar-Ilan University in Israel, acquired on December 28, 2021.

Researchers found that in 89 percent of the infants, symptoms could be observed from the age of four to six months, according to the IJPNC.

“Decades of neural, cognitive, and behavioral research affirm that the human brain undergoes its most substantial and maximal development in the early postnatal years,” Dr. Alonim said.

“These two studies confirm that there is a window of opportunity… to the extent that the full-blown manifestation of autism can be prevented from escalation.”

In Israel, autism is generally diagnosed at the age of one-and-a-half, while the average age of diagnosis in other countries is two-and-a-half years old.

In the United States, the average age of diagnosis is over four-years-old.

“Bridging the gap between early detection, assessment, and intervention is crucial for the future of any infant at risk,” Dr. Alonim noted.