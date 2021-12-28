Bird flu outbreak in Israel kills 5,000 wild cranes

Environment minister calls it 'worst blow to wildlife in country's history'

An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as poultry birds are culled as a precaution.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met his national security adviser and other experts to discuss efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent it passing into humans. So far no human transmission has been reported, Bennett's office said.

Israeli media said children who had visited the reserve may have touched a stricken crane and thus contributed to the spread of the flu.

"This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country's history," Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted as rangers in hazardous material suits collected carcasses of the cranes from the lake at the Hula Nature Reserve and outlying marshes.

Authorities are not sure the source of the outbreak, with Noga Kronfeld-Schor, chief scientist at Israel's Environment Ministry, telling i24NEWS that it could have come from either from poultry or from wildlife.

The avian flu outbreak is also being seen in Europe and Asia.

"The situation in the Hula Valley is extremely troubling because of the huge harm that was caused to wildlife... and it's very difficult to control this outbreak in the cranes," Kronfeld-Schor said, adding that some pelicans were also confirmed as being sick or dead from the same type of flu.

Some 100,000 cranes visit northern Israel's Hula Valley annually. Many stay in the country until early March, then they fly north to nest.